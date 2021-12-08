2 hospitals in China join Mayo Clinic Care Network

Two hospitals in China — Xi'an International Medical Center Hospital and Xi'an Gaoxin Hospital — joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a worldwide group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

The two hospitals will remain independent and join a growing list of members of the network. With the partnership, physicians at the hospitals will gain access to Mayo's expertise, research, and diagnostic and treatment resources. There is no additional cost to patients.

"Our goal is to converge the wisdom of human life science and bring the world's leading medical treatments to better serve patients," said Jin Shi, director general of the board of Xi'an International Medical Investment, parent company of the two hospitals. "We will work together with Mayo Clinic and, through this clinical collaboration, provide patients with the best comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plans so that more of them can enjoy international leading medical technology and services close to home."

The Mayo Clinic Care Network, created in 2011, has more than 45 member organizations across the globe.