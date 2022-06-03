Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

Two talented physicians, a patient who sacrificed his life and a selfless receptionist were the four people killed June 1 in a shooting inside a medical office building on the Saint Francis Health System campus in Tulsa, Okla.

Police in Tulsa say the gunman, Michael Louis, had gone to the hospital for back surgery May 19 and was treated by Preston Phillips, MD. He was released from the hospital May 24 and subsequently called Dr. Phillips' office several times complaining of pain and seeking additional treatment. The surgeon saw Mr. Louis on May 31 for more treatment, police said.

On June 1, Mr. Louis called Dr. Phillips' office again complaining about pain and seeking additional care. Mr. Louis purchased an AR-15-style rifle that afternoon, just hours before the shooting, police said, according to NPR.

Dr. Phillips was killed in the shooting and was the gunman's primary target, police said. "He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following surgery," Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a June 2 news conference, according to NPR. A letter recovered from the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, showed he intended to kill "Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," Mr. Franklin said.

Dr. Phillips, a 1990 Harvard Medical School graduate, "is a man that we should all strive to emulate," Saint Francis Health System President and CEO Cliff Robertson, MD, said during a news conference. "He's one of those folks that tends to his clinic and cannot always be on time because he will spend every minute with patients that they need." Dr. Robertson called Dr. Phillips' death "the ultimate loss for Saint Francis and Tulsa." Dr. Phillips was 59 years old.

Stephanie Husen, DO, a sports and internal medicine specialist, was also killed in the shooting. She graduated from the Oklahoma State University-Center for Health Services medical school in 2000 and completed her residency at Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority at the University of Oklahoma, where she received her undergraduate degree.

"Today we mourn the loss of one of our own members of PC'92," the sorority chapter said. "Our hearts are with the family and loved ones who lost such an incredible woman. She was known and loved by so many and will always be remembered."

Dr. Husen was 48 years old.

William Love was a patient at the clinic where the shooting occurred. Police said he sacrificed his life to protect his wife, who he had celebrated 55 years of marriage to in August, according to CNN.

At the time of the shooting, Mr. Love knew his wife "would not be able to escape the building on her own," police said, citing Mr. Love's family. "He sacrificed his life for her."

Mr. Love was 73 years old.

Amanda Glenn, a beloved receptionist at the clinic, was also killed. "She was always the first person to offer help. The first person to help and the last one to leave," Ms. Glenn's sister-in-law told Tulsa World.

Ms. Glenn, who was 40 years old, worked in the medical field for more than 18 years and had worked in Dr. Phillips' office for the last several years. "A true servant's heart, Amanda always put everyone else first. She was happiest just being with her family, with the most amazing love for her boys and husband," her family said.