The fellowship specialties with the most placements

Oncology and interventional pulmonology were the only programs with 100% fellowship placement among 25 specialties, according to a Nov. 29 National Resident Matching Program report.

Collectively, the programs offered 9,068 positions, 85.2% of which were filled. More than half (3,965) of placed fellows were graduates with an MD, while 2,669 were international graduates and 1,076 were DO graduates.

Here are specialties listed by the program placement rates:

Oncology: 100%

Interventional pulmonology: 100%

Gastroenterology, all: 99.2%

Allergy and immunology, all: 99%

Cardiovascular disease: 98.9%

Rheumatology: 97.6%

Hematology and oncology: 97.5%

Pulmonary/critical care: 96.4%

Clinical cardiac electrophysiology: 95.5%

Critical care medicine: 91.7%

Pediatric cardiology: 90.5%

Pulmonary disease: 86.7%

Endocrinology, all: 86.5%

Sleep medicine: 83.3%

Pediatric critical care: 82.5%

Internal medicine: 80.3%

Hospice and palliative medicine: 70.8%

Pediatric specialties, all: 66.4%

Nephrology: 52.2%

Pediatric hematology and oncology: 52%

Infectious disease: 50.8%

Adult congenital heart disease: 50%

Advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology: 41.1%

Geriatric medicine (internal): 30.5%

Geriatric medicine (family): 8.3%