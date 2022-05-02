One of Mon Health's first physicians retires after 42 years in field

Darrell Saunders, MD, one of the first two physicians to join Morganstown, W.Va.-based Mon Health, retired after 42 years in the field.

In 2011, he and Charles Beall, MD, were the first two providers to join Mon Health, where they formed the first Mon Health clinic, since named the Mon Health Medical Group, according to an April 29 statement from the health system.

"We thank Dr. Saunders for his dedicated years of compassionate, caring service to the patients and families of Monongalia County and the region," Karen Friggens, vice president of Mon Health Medical Group, said in the news release.