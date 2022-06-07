NYC Health + Hospitals forgives 26 physicians' student loans

NYC Health + Hospitals announced June 6 more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the city's public hospital system.

The selected physicians, who range in specialties, will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their medical school loans. The grants were provided by the state's Doctors Across New York Physician Loan Repayment program.

"The United States has some of the highest medical school costs in the world, and that places an extraordinary burden on early career physicians," said Machelle Allen, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of NYC Health + Hospitals. "Loan forgiveness programs like Doctors Across New York alleviate that burden and allows young doctors to focus where it matters most — on their patients."