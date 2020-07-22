Med student creates handbook showing clinical symptoms on darker skin

A second-year medical student in the U.K. created a guidebook to help clinicians diagnose common conditions in patients with dark skin, reports NBC News.

Malone Mukwende said he was inspired to create the book, "Mind the Gap," after noticing his textbooks and medical lessons did not contain any images of clinical ailments on darker skin.

"My motivations to create the book came from lived experiences, like having people within my own community almost having a distrust for healthcare professionals because they have heard stories of misdiagnosis or had been misdiagnosed," he told NBC News.

Mr. Mukwende partnered with two faculty members at his medical school, St. George's University of London, to create the handbook.

The resource compares images of different clinical conditions on light and dark skin and offers a description of the skin's reaction to each disease.



To view the full article, click here.

More articles on integration and physician issues:

64% of female physicians cite work-life balance as major career challenge: 4 takeaways

Viewpoint: No need to clap for healthcare workers — just wear a mask

Premed students call for MCAT to go virtual

More articles on integration and physician issues:

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.