64% of female physicians cite work-life balance as major career challenge: 4 takeaways

The stress of balancing personal and professional demands is the biggest career challenge among female physicians, according to a new report from Medscape.

For the report, Medscape examined the survey responses of more than 3,000 female physicians across specialties between March 6 and May 1, regarding their major challenges and issues they care about most.

Four takeaways from the report:

1. Sixty-four percent of female physicians surveyed identified work-life balance as their most important workplace concern. That compares with 43 percent who cited compensation and 30 percent who cited combining parenthood and work.

2. Other challenges cited by female physicians include gender equity (19 percent), career development (16 percent) and relationships with colleagues and staff (16 percent). Age discrimination (6 percent) and sexual harassment (1 percent) also were noted.

3. Seventy-one percent of respondents ages 45 and younger cited work-life balance as a top concern, compared to 60 percent of women over age 45.

4. Nearly two-thirds of female physicians surveyed (63 percent) said work-related burnout puts stress on their primary relationships. Twenty-four percent said it does not, and 13 percent responded, "not applicable."

