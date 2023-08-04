Long COVID-19's severe toll on physicians: Survey

The first major survey of physicians experiencing long COVID-19 indicates ongoing symptoms have a significant effect on their daily lives and ability to work, according to findings released by the British Medical Association.

The BMA, in partnership with a support group called Long COVID Doctors for Action, issued an online survey to assess the condition's effect on physicians' health, daily lives, employment and finances. More than 600 physicians in the U.K. with post-acute complications responded to the survey between December 2022 and January. Respondents reported a wide range of symptoms, including fatigue, respiratory problems, joint pain, headaches and nerve damage.

Some key findings:

About 60 percent of respondents said long COVID-19 has affected "their ability to carry out day-to-day activities on a regular basis."

Nearly 20 percent said they were unable to work because of ill health after a COVID-19 infection.

Thirty-one percent of respondents say they were working full-time.

Nearly half of respondents said they experienced some form of earnings loss because of long COVID-19.

More than half contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic's first wave in 2020.

"Contrary to what some may associate with the term 'long COVID'; these doctors are not just 'a bit tired,' nor are they 'withdrawn due to the isolation of lockdowns.' They are living with a range of serious health conditions caused by their initial COVID-19 infection, most likely caught while they were caring for others on the front line," David Strain, MD, board of science chair at the BMA, said in a statement.

The BMA report called for more access to specialist care and support for those living with long COVID-19. More of the findings can be found here.