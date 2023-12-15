Inside physicians' retirement age expectations

Medscape's 2023 report on physician retirement found most said they expected or hoped to retire from medicine by their mid-or late 60s. Still, there were variations among genders and ages.
The report is based on a poll of 1,017 physicians conducted between May 4 and June 15. The respondents included physicians from more than 29 specialties.
Five findings:
- About 2 in 3 respondents said they expected or hoped to retire by their mid-or late 60s.
- Women showed more interest in retiring by their early 60s while men were more willing to wait until their 70s.
- Twenty-eight percent of hospitalists said they hoped or expected to retire in their 50s.
- Respondents in their 40s more frequently hoped or expected to retire in their 50s or by their early 60s (16%) than did respondents overall (19%).
- Forty-one percent of respondents in their 50s said they expected or hoped to retire in their early 60s, but only 19% of all respondents said the same.