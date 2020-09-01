In-person visits have yet to rebound, nearly half of primary care clinicians say

More than half of primary care clinicians reported high levels of stress and pressure related to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past month, a new survey found.

The Larry A. Green Center and Primary Care Collaborative surveyed 636 practicing clinicians in 47 states and Washington, D.C., from Aug. 21-24. Respondents represented a broad range of primary care specialties, practice settings and types.

Five survey findings:

1. Clinicians cited staff absences due to illness or self-quarantine (47 percent) and difficulty meeting patient needs due to a lack of staffing (46 percent) as the most common sources of pressure.

2. Forty-six percent of respondents said in-person patient visits were 30 percent to 50 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels.

3. About one-third of clinicians said their practices had to scale back services offered to patients, and 24 percent reported shutting down quality initiatives.

4. Despite these challenges, 89 percent of clinicians said they were confident their practices could remain open for the next four weeks.

5. Forty-four percent of respondents said they're receiving financial support from federal relief programs.

To view the full survey, click here.

