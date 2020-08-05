Texas Medical Board warns physicians touting deceptive COVID-19 treatments

The Texas Medical Board warned physicians that it could take action against those who make "false, misleading or deceptive" claims about potential treatments for COVID-19.

The board that licenses the state's physicians issued its statement July 31 after a Houston area pastor and physician Dr. Stella Immanuel made claims that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19, the Houston Chronicle reports. The malaria drug has not been shown to have any proven benefit for COVID-19 patients.

"In the past week there was a widely published claim of a 'cure' for COVID-19," the Texas Medical Board statement reads. "While there are drugs and therapies being used to treat COVID-19, there is no definitive cure at this time."

Physicians must provide full disclosure of treatment options, side effects and obtain informed consent when treating COVID-19 patients, according to the board's warning. False statements about any therapies, including a cure for COVID-19, cannot be made.

"The board may also investigate complaints for false, misleading or deceptive advertising, which could include for assuring a permanent cure for an incurable disease," the board's warning reads.

