COVID-19 disrupted medical school diversity efforts: 4 notes

Medical schools across the nation experienced disruptions to pathway programs and other measures intended to boost diversity during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study published Aug. 29 in JAMA Network Open found.
Researchers surveyed leaders of 112 medical schools between Jan. 4 and Aug. 3, 2021, and interviewed 12 pathway program administrators and academic leaders.
Noted limitations to the study include the time frame in which responses were collected and potential for results to be affected by social desirability bias.
Four key findings:
- Most medical schools were running at least one pathway program both before and during the pandemic, 108 and 106 schools, respectively.
- Forty-two medical schools had reduced pathway programs since the onset of the pandemic compared with the previous year.
- Pathway program cancellations were more frequently observed in elementary and middle school students compared with older groups.
- The most common types of programs affected by the pandemic were shadowing and internship opportunities.