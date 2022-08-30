COVID-19 disrupted medical school diversity efforts: 4 notes

Medical schools across the nation experienced disruptions to pathway programs and other measures intended to boost diversity during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study published Aug. 29 in JAMA Network Open found.

Researchers surveyed leaders of 112 medical schools between Jan. 4 and Aug. 3, 2021, and interviewed 12 pathway program administrators and academic leaders.

Noted limitations to the study include the time frame in which responses were collected and potential for results to be affected by social desirability bias.

Four key findings: