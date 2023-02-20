AdventHealth grows medical school partnerships

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has partnered with Loma Linda University, which will now have a regional campus location in Orlando, Fla.

The expansion for the Loma Linda, Calif.-based medical school will allow students who start their education at its main campus to move to the Florida campus to complete their clinical requirements for graduation, according to a Feb. 17 press release.

"The regional campus exemplifies AdventHealth's commitment to maintaining a robust, academic culture, which also includes clerkship students from Florida State University," the press release reads. "As a community benefit, the new Loma Linda University School of Medicine - AdventHealth Orlando campus will not only provide advanced medical training, but also increase access to exceptional health care for Florida residents."

The university expects around 100 students annually to fulfill their requirements via clerkships at its new regional campus in partnership with AdventHealth.

"Students will learn from and practice alongside some of the world's top physicians and across a wide range of specialties," Vincent Hsu, MD, associate professor at the Loma Linda School of Medicine Orlando campus and executive medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology for AdventHealth, said in a press statement. "All of us look forward to recruiting and welcoming the best and brightest as they join us to build on their medical school knowledge."