6 fastest-growing physician specialties

Physician occupations are projected to grow 2.3 percent by 2031, with psychiatrists being the fastest-growing physician specialty.

The projections are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which classifies workers into occupational categories based on the work they perform and their skills, education, training and credentials.

Here are the six physician specialties expected to see the greatest percent employment change by 2031:

1. Psychiatrist: 8.7 percent

2. Pathologist: 4.5 percent

3. Radiologist: 3.7 percent

4. Surgeon: 3.4 percent

5. Emergency medicine physician: 3.3 percent

5. Family medicine physician: 3.3 percent