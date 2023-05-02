43% of physicians regret their career choice: AMA

Researchers discovered only 57.5 percent of physicians said they would choose to become a physician again, compared to 72.2 percent of physicians in 2020.

The American Medical Association, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University School of Medicine and the University of Colorado School of Medicine collaborated to survey 2,440 physicians between Dec. 9, 2021, and Jan. 24, 2022. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, compared scores for burnout, professional fulfillment and work life integration between 2020 and 2021.

Professional fulfillment scores — defined as a sense of satisfaction or meaning that comes from work — for physicians dropped by nearly 18 percent in only a year.

Here are five more survey findings: