29 physician specialties ranked by happiness

Physicians' happiness varies greatly by specialty, with plastic surgeons reporting the most contentment outside of work, a Feb. 24 Medscape report found.
The report is based on survey responses from 9,175 U.S. physicians polled between June 28 and Oct. 3, 2022.
Here's how the specialties rank on happiness outside of work, according to Medscape:
Plastic Surgery — 71 percent reported feeling happy or very happy outside of work
Public health and preventive medicine — 69 percent
Orthopedics — 65 percent
Otolaryngology — 65 percent
Urology — 63 percent
Physical medicine and rehabilitation — 63 percent
Ophthalmology — 62 percent
Dermatology — 62 percent
Pathology — 62 percent
Gastroenterology — 62 percent
Radiology — 61 percent
Pediatrics — 60 percent
General surgery — 59 percent
Pulmonary medicine — 59 percent
Nephrology — 58 percent
Diabetes and endocrinology — 58 percent
Psychiatry — 58 percent
Anesthesiology — 58 percent
Obstetrics/gynecology — 57 percent
Internal medicine —57 percent
Family medicine — 56 percent
Cardiology — 56 percent
Emergency medicine — 55 percent
Critical care — 55 percent
Allergy and immunology — 55 percent
Neurology — 54 percent
Oncology — 51 percent
Rheumatology — 51 percent
Infectious Disease — 47 percent