29 physician specialties ranked by happiness

Physicians' happiness varies greatly by specialty, with plastic surgeons reporting the most contentment outside of work, a Feb. 24 Medscape report found.

The report is based on survey responses from 9,175 U.S. physicians polled between June 28 and Oct. 3, 2022.

Here's how the specialties rank on happiness outside of work, according to Medscape:

Plastic Surgery — 71 percent reported feeling happy or very happy outside of work

Public health and preventive medicine — 69 percent

Orthopedics — 65 percent

Otolaryngology — 65 percent

Urology — 63 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation — 63 percent

Ophthalmology — 62 percent

Dermatology — 62 percent

Pathology — 62 percent

Gastroenterology — 62 percent

Radiology — 61 percent

Pediatrics — 60 percent

General surgery — 59 percent

Pulmonary medicine — 59 percent

Nephrology — 58 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology — 58 percent

Psychiatry — 58 percent

Anesthesiology — 58 percent

Obstetrics/gynecology — 57 percent

Internal medicine —57 percent

Family medicine — 56 percent

Cardiology — 56 percent

Emergency medicine — 55 percent

Critical care — 55 percent

Allergy and immunology — 55 percent

Neurology — 54 percent

Oncology — 51 percent

Rheumatology — 51 percent

Infectious Disease — 47 percent











