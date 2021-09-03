2 Boston physicians killed in plane crash

Two Boston physicians were among the four people killed in a small plane crash in Connecticut on Sept. 2, according to The Boston Globe.

The two physicians were identified Sept. 3 as 33-year-old Courtney Haviland, MD, and her husband, 32-year-old William Shrauner, MD. The two other victims — William O'Leary, 55, and Mark Morrow, 57 — were the pilots of the plane.

Dr. Haviland had been working at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on a Medical Simulation Fellowship. Dr. Shrauner was working as a cardiology fellow at Boston Medical Center. Both physicians received their medical degrees from New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine in 2016, according to the Globe.

Boston Medical Center released the following statement about the loss of the two physicians:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our cardiology fellows, Dr. Will Shrauner, and his wife, Dr. Courtney Haviland," the hospital said. "Will, a second year fellow at Boston Medical Center, was well known as an outstanding educator, physician, colleague and friend to many. Our thoughts and prayers are with Will and Courtney's family and loved ones."

The plane crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 2. A Cessna Citation 560X business jet took off from the Robertson Airport in Plainville, Conn., and crashed into the Trumpf building, a machine manufacturing facility. Authorities said it appeared there was a mechanical failure during takeoff.