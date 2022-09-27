Here are 10 contributions to medical schools in 2022 that Becker's has covered since Feb. 8:

1. BHSH System will invest more than $20 million over the next five years to increase Michigan's nursing workforce through a partnership with Oakland (Mich.) University.

2. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will use a portion of an $18.7 million donation to expand its nursing program.

3. An anonymous donation to Texas Christian University School of Medicine in Fort Worth will fund full tuition for the class of 2024. The funds will pay for the 2022-23 school year, the 60-person class's third year of tuition at TCU.

4. University of Houston College of Medicine received a $50 million pledge from businessman Tilman Fertitta, who owns Landry's restaurants as well as the NBA's Houston Rockets, and his family. The school has been renamed the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine.

5. Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Medicine is opening an aortic center. The Saha Aortic Center was established after a $1 million gift from the Saha Foundation.

6. New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai received a $20 million donation over five years from Royalty Pharma, a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties. The gift went to the organization's Institute for Health Equity Research.

7. Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern will use a $100 million donation to endow and support its School of Public Health.

8. Nashville, Tenn.-based Meharry Medical College received a $20 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

9. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health donated $416 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine.

10. UMass Chan Medical School received a $15 million gift from alumni Dan and Diane Casey Riccio to further neuroscience research.