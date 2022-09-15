4 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages nationwide.

Here are four schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

1. West Virginia University expanded its nursing program to Beckley, W.Va., and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport, W.Va., WDTV reported Sept. 14.

2. Concord, N.C.-based Cabarrus College of Health Sciences launched two new nursing programs, The Independent Tribune reported Sept. 11.

3. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will use a portion of an $18.7 million donation to expand its nursing program, Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported Sept. 9.

4. Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is creating a new nursing program through Unitek Learning set to launch in 2023, ABC 30 reported Aug. 25.