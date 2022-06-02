U of Kentucky establishes aortic research center

Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Medicine is opening a new aortic center.

The Saha Aortic Center was established after a $1 million gift from the Saha Foundation, according to a June 2 press release from the university. A previous gift from the foundation established the university's Saha Cardiovascular Research Center.

The new center will promote research and education to advance clinical care for aortic diseases. Alan Daugherty, PhD, chair of the department of physiology and director of the Saha Cardiovascular Research Center, will serve as its director.