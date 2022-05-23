Mount Sinai receives $20M gift to battle healthcare disparities

New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai received a $20 million donation over five years from Royalty Pharma, a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties. The gift went to the organization's Institute for Health Equity Research.

The gift will create the Mount Sinai-Royalty Pharma Alliance for Health Equity Research, which will work to close the healthcare disparity gap, according to a May 16 Mount Sinai news release.

"This gift significantly enhances Mount Sinai's ability to understand the factors that contribute to health disparities in the communities that we serve and to develop strategic, resilient solutions that remove barriers to access," Dennis Charney, MD, president of academic affairs of Mount Sinai Health System, said in a May 16 news release from the system. "We are grateful to Royalty Pharma for this generous gift, as well as their partnership, as we advance medicine for all patients, families and communities."