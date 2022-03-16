MacKenzie Scott gives $20M to Meharry Medical College

Nashville, Tenn.-based Meharry Medical College has received a $20 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, which will be used to fight health disparities and improve health equity.

Specifically, the funds will be used for the college's 2026 strategic vision, which aims to create a more diverse healthcare workforce and execute a new model for providing patient-centered care, according to a March 15 Meharry news release. It also aims to advance health equity through treatment, research, public health and health policy.

"This gift now allows Meharry to invest time and money to expand our academic programs and much-needed infrastructure improvements," Meharry President and CEO James Hildreth, PhD, MD, said in the news release. "Meharry is grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her recognition of the significant contributions Meharrians have made since our founding and for investing in our future as a global leader in advancing health equity and reducing health disparities."