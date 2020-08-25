Women in healthcare hold 59% of manager positions; women of color face representation challenges

Healthcare has greater female representation at all job levels compared to other U.S. industries, but women of color in healthcare continue to face representation challenges, according to a new report.

The analysis, conducted in May by McKinsey & Co. in partnership with Leanin.org, examined 43 healthcare companies with about 51,300 total employees.

Five findings:

1. Women in healthcare hold 66 percent of all entry-level positions and 59 percent of all manager positions. That compares with 48 percent and 38 percent, respectively, in all U.S. industries, including financial services, automotive and industrial manufacturing.

2. Women's representation in healthcare decreases as the position level gets higher, with the biggest decrease coming between the level of manager and senior manager.

3. Women in healthcare report high job satisfaction. Nearly 75 percent of them said they were happy with their careers compared to about 69 percent of men.

4. External hiring of women in healthcare increased in the C-suite, from 33 percent in 2017 to 42 percent in 2018.

5. There is a lack of representation of women of color in healthcare. Women of color account for 20 percent of entry-level positions, but that declines to 7 percent for vice president roles, 4 percent for senior vice president roles and 5 percent in the C-suite.

