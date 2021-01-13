Utah health systems collaborate to combat systemic racism

Hospitals and health systems in Utah declared systemic racism a public health crisis Jan. 12 and pledged to work together to address health inequities and disparities, The Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

"As members and leaders from Utah's healthcare organizations, we believe systemic racism is a real threat to the health of our patients, our families and our communities," begins a joint statement from healthcare organizations. There are various economic and resource inequalities in U.S. society, but "domestic tranquility, for everyone," is possible, the statement says.

The healthcare organizations, which are in Utah or operate hospitals in Utah, added that racism and discrimination must be eliminated, noting the killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans, as well as disparities brought to light during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address COVID-19, hospitals and health systems are partnering with state and local public health officials to provide services and personal protective equipment to marginalized communities and educational programs, they said. They also are working to improve hiring programs that provide more healthcare job opportunities for people of color, and they are making efforts to invest in communities "to create jobs and rebuild strained and decimated economies," the healthcare organizations said. Additionally, they committed "to listen to our patients and colleagues of color and to learn from their experiences."

The joint statement is signed by:

Utah Hospital Association

Highland Ridge Hospital

Huntsman Cancer Institute

Intermountain Healthcare

KPC Promise Hospital of Salt Lake

Moab Regional Hospital

MountainStar Healthcare

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City

Steward Health Care

The Marian Center

University of Utah Health

Utah Department of Health

Read the full statement here.

