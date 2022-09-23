Universal Health Services elects new board member

Nina Chen was elected to the board of directors of Universal Health Services, a for-profit hospital operator based in King of Prussia, Pa.

Ms. Chen is the special projects consultant for The Welcoming Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization focused on inclusive economic progress through immigrant integration, according to a Sept. 23 news release. She also served as partner in the client relationship management group at Mercer, a New York City-based professional services firm.

Ms. Chen joined the Universal Health Services board on Sept. 21, according to the release.