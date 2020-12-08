Trump to sign executive order on COVID-19 vaccines

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Dec. 8 designed to ensure Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines before they are distributed to other nations, according to The Hill.

The executive order, which the president will sign during a White House summit on Operation Warp Speed, also lays a framework for U.S. government agencies to work together and assist foreign nations in getting the vaccines after the American public is vaccinated, a senior administration official told reporters Dec. 7, according to The Hill.

The official described the executive order as a "reaffirmation of the president's commitment to America First," according to CNBC.



