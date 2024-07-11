Steal this idea: Sharp CEO on improving your health system's culture

Where staffing levels and morale are low and burnout remains high at certain hospitals and health systems in the post-pandemic world, San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare is working to strengthen personal care for employees by improving upon a more than 20-year-old philosophy at the health system, The Sharp Experience.

The experience is one that the health system has leaned on over the years and is rooted in improving the healthcare experience for not only patients, but healthcare workers alike. It's an investment that leans heavily on one word: culture.

"Culture is more important than ever, and we have to focus on helping," Chris Howard, president and CEO of Sharp HealthCare, told Becker's. "We want to help. We are focused on helping our team members feel that they're really working at the best place to work. That's our vision, to be the best place to work, best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care. That's The Sharp Experience."

Mr. Howard has been in healthcare for 35 years and with Sharp HealthCare for five. Sharp comprises four acute-care hospitals, a health plan, three specialty hospitals and three affiliated medical groups, according to its website.

While the healthcare industry works to assess and reset how things are done in a post-pandemic world, Mr. Howard said it's up to the CEO to not only acknowledge organizational challenges that persist, but to provide employees with the right tools for success.

"The CEO role, in my opinion, has been more important than ever to help not only clarify the mission, the vision, the values of the organization, but to affirm the culture of the organization and take care of our people, no matter who they are."

Its a built-in, longstanding philosophy like The Sharp Experience that helps the health system maintain a strong path to success.The mission also features seven pillars of excellence for the organization's leaders and employees to follow: quality, safety, service, people, finance, growth and community.

Leadership development sessions are also held under The Sharp Experience every quarter, where all lead level managers at Sharp gather for leadership development sessions. During the sessions, leaders can connect and learn about the parts of the health system that are working and those that need improvement.

While the health system is constantly working to improve The Sharp Experience, Mr. Howard said it all begins with listening to team members and understanding the organization from the inside out.

"The CEO can state that he or she wants to achieve an experience that's special, but it really will take root culturally if you start from the ground up," he said. "So my advice is always start from the essential team members of your organization, and get a consensus as to how people really feel about where they work."