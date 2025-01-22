Retired Missouri hospital executives lead university master's program

Springfield, Mo.-based Drury University is launching a master of healthcare administration program led by two retired healthcare executives.

Jay Guffey, former COO of Mercy Springfield Communities, and Steve Edwards, former president and CEO of Springfield-based CoxHealth, serve as the program leaders, according to a Jan. 17 university news release.

The program, set to launch in 2025, was created with input from Mercy Springfield Communities, CoxHealth, Burrell Behavioral Health and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Mercy and CoxHealth, financial partners of the program, will recruit employees to enhance their leadership skills through the program, the release said.

"By bringing together the expertise of distinguished healthcare leaders and our strong academic foundations, we are creating a program that will develop healthcare administrators who understand both the theoretical frameworks and practical challenges of modern healthcare delivery," Drury University Provost Beth Harville, PhD, said in the release.