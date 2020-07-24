Push to remove Zuckerberg name from San Francisco hospital gains steam

Two city supervisors are backing an effort to remove Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's name from a San Francisco hospital, reports TV station KPIX.

San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, the city's largest public hospital, added Mr. Zuckerberg's name to the facility after he and his wife Priscilla Chan, MD, donated $75 million to the hospital in 2015.

Now, a resolution introduced by Supervisor Gordon Mar and co-authored by Supervisor Matt Haney supports removing the name.

In a statement provided to KPIX, Mr. Mar said: "Facebook's policies do not reflect San Francisco's values and commitment to affirming and upholding human rights, dignity and social and racial justice. We want to put our city on record as standing with the organizations working to stop the rampant spread of hatred and disinformation on Facebook and the harm it has on our society."

The resolution comes as Facebook has been accused of fueling racism and spreading misinformation on the social network, according to The Washington Post.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a July 7 post that the site "stands firmly against hate" and has "clear policies against hate — and we strive constantly to get better and faster at enforcing them."

The push to remove Zuckerberg's name has been ongoing. In May 2018, nurses called on hospital officials to consider changing the name. San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin also sought to remove the name in November 2018.

The hospital told Becker's it is not considering a name change.

"The couple’s $75 million gift in 2015 allowed us to acquire state-of-the-art technology we use every single day to save patient lives, and by providing continuing support of renovations, improvements in patient care and education," a statement said.

