Physician pioneer in medical ethics dies

Howard Brody, MD, PhD, a pioneer in the field of medical ethics, died July 22 at 75, KnoxTNToday.com reported July 29.

Dr. Brody earned doctorates in both medicine and philosophy and specialized in topics such as medical ethics, end-of-life care and the placebo effect. He practiced family medicine and served as director of the Institute for the Medical Humanities at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, as well as director of the Center for Ethics and Humanities in the Life Sciences at East Lansing-based Michigan State University.

Dr. Brody is survived by his wife and two children.