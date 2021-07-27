PepsiCo CFO joins HCA's board

The board of HCA Healthcare will grow by one as PepsiCo's vice chair and CFO joins the ranks, the Nashville, Tenn.-based health system said July 27.

Hugh Johnston's addition as an independent director will expand HCA's board to 10 members. His appointment is effective Sept. 1.



In addition to his duties on the board, Mr. Johnston will join HCA's audit and compliance committee and its finance and investments committee.

Mr. Johnston has been with PepsiCo since 1987, serving in multiple leadership positions. He also was an independent director for Microsoft's board of directors.