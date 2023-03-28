Mount Sinai aims to boost number of Black men in leadership

Mount Sinai Health System has launched a new program to provide more career advancement opportunities for Black men within the organization.

The New York City-based health system's Growth in Operations, Administrations, and Leadership Society initiative includes networking and mentoring efforts to increase the representation of Black men in middle and upper-level management jobs, according to a March 27 news release shared with Becker's.

Efforts include partnering with executive leaders to grant members of the first cohort of the new GOALS initiative exclusive interviews for career advancement, according to the release. Executive leaders will also provide slots in their certificate courses for members as needed.

Mount Sinai said cohort candidates will be handpicked GOALS members, interviewed by the GOALS counsel, and introduced to human resources for opportunities at open internal positions at the health system. The GOALS initiative will also include quarterly meetings and social networking mixers.

The first cohort is set to launch this spring, according to Mount Sinai.



