Missouri hospital board member resigns

Wanda Tatom has resigned from the board of Salem (Mo.) Memorial District Hospital, The Salem News reported.

The board accepted the resignation Aug. 27 without publicly providing a reason, according to the report.

Ms. Tatom was elected to represent District 3 on the hospital board. She was elected to the seat in 2022, when Dennis Fiebelman did not vie for reelection, according to The Salem News.

The newspaper also reported that the board on Aug. 27 elected the following officers:

Leigh Ann Price, chairman

Zach Moser, vice chairman

Karen Brown, secretary

The election marked the third reported realignment of the board since February, according to The Salem News.

Salem Memorial District Hospital is a 25-bed critical access facility.

Becker's has reached out to the hospital and will update the story if additional information becomes available.