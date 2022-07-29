Meet the top leaders of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23

Hospital and health system CEOs have faced an array of challenges, from workforce shortages to financial strain, all while working to lead their teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are brief biographies of the leaders at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings.

Note: The list includes a tie.

1. Gianrico Farrugia, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Dr. Farrugia was elected system president and CEO in 2018. He previously co-founded the Mayo Clinic Center for Innovation, served as vice president at Mayo Clinic and as CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida.

2. Thomas Priselac — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Mr. Priselac, who holds the Warschaw Law Chair in Healthcare Leadership at Cedars-Sinai, has helmed the organization since 1994. He previously served as executive vice president of Cedars-Sinai from 1988 to 1993.

3. Robert Grossman, MD — NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

Dr. Grossman has served as CEO of NYU Langone Health for 15 years. He also serves as dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Earlier in his career, he joined NYU Langone as the Louis Marx Professor of Radiology, chairman of the Department of Radiology, and professor of neurology, neurosurgery, and physiology and neuroscience.

4. Tom Mihaljevic, MD — Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Mihaljevic has served as president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic since 2018. From 2015 to 2017, he was CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Before that, he was appointed chief of staff and chairman of the Heart & Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

5. Redonda Miller, MD — The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Dr. Miller, a practicing internist, has served as president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital since July 2016. She has also held roles including vice chair of clinical operations for the department of medicine and senior vice president of medical affairs for the Johns Hopkins Health System.

5. Johnese Spisso — UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Ms. Spisso is president of UCLA Health, CEO of UCLA Hospital System and associate vice chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences. She assumed her current position in 2016 after holding leadership roles at UW Medicine in Seattle.

7. Steven Corwin, MD — NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

Dr. Corwin, a cardiologist and internist, was named CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in 2011. He leads a NewYork-Presbyterian system with more than 47,000 employees and affiliated physicians. He previously served as executive vice president and COO of NewYork-Presbyterian.

8. David Brown, MD — Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Outside of his role as president of Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Brown is also executive vice president of Mass General Brigham, and the Mass General Trustees Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School. From 2013 to 2021, he was chair of the department of emergency medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

9. Thomas McAfee — Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Mr. McAfee was named president of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in April. He previously served as president and CEO of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital.

10. David Entwistle — Stanford (Calif.) HealthCare-Stanford Hospital

Mr. Entwistle has served as president and CEO of Stanford Health Care since July 2016. Before that, he was CEO of University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics in Salt Lake City.