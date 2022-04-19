Northwestern Memorial HealthCare makes 2 hospital leadership changes

Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare appointed two leaders to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital executive team.

Thomas McAfee was named president of the hospital and Saadia Sherwani, MD, was named chief medical officer, according to an April 19 news release.

Previously, Mr. McAfee served as president and CEO of Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital. He also previously oversaw four Northwestern Medicine hospitals (Lake Forest, Huntley, McHenry and Woodstock), five emergency departments, multiple outpatient facilities, immediate care centers and ambulatory clinics in more than 40 locations, according to the news release.

During his tenure, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare acquired Lake Forest Hospital in 2010, and a new Lake Forest Hospital facility opened in March 2018.

Dr. Sherwani, a board-certified anesthesiologist, has served in clinical and leadership roles at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for more than two decades, according to the release.

Her roles have included program director for the adult cardiothoracic fellowship; chief of cardiothoracic anesthesiology, vice chair for the department of anesthesiology and vice president of operations responsible for surgical services.

During the pandemic, Dr. Sherwani has led the COVID-19 response and reactivation in surgical services, and she led Northwestern Memorial Hospital's inpatient capacity management efforts, according to the release.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, an academic medical center, is the primary teaching affiliate for Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University's medical school.