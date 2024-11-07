Meet the AHA's new chief nursing officer

The American Hospital Association has named Claire Zangerle, DNP, RN, as its next senior vice president and chief nurse executive.

Dr. Zangerle will also serve as CEO of the AHA's American Organization for Nursing Leadership, according to a Nov. 7 news release. She succeeds Robin Begley, DNP, RN, who is retiring after six years in the role.

From 2016 to 2018, Dr. Zangerle served as CNO of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. Most recently, she was the principal consultant at CMZ Strategies, a consulting services firm focused on coaching nurse leaders and informing organizations' nursing strategies.





