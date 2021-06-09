Lead White House COVID-19 adviser exits role

Andy Slavitt will exit his role as senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team on June 9.

Mr. Slavitt was appointed to the temporary leadership position in January. The position was set to expire in June.

"Even as so much of what we cherish is returning, we cannot let our progress be a reason for taking our foot off the pedal," Mr. Slavitt said June 8 during his last White House briefing. "Threats remain. We must push harder so more Americans can return to normal life and the peace of mind that comes with being vaccinated."