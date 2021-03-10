Biden senior coronavirus adviser to leave White House by June

Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser on President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, plans to leave the White House by June, Politico Pulse reported March 10.

Mr. Slavitt was appointed senior adviser to the COVID-19 response coordinator in January.

The position is temporary and set to expire in June, according to Politico Pulse.

During his tenure, Mr. Slavitt has continued to speak publicly about the nation's COVID-19 response, including during news briefings, and he organized an initiative for the White House to work with insurers on vaccine distribution.

Previously, Mr. Slavitt was acting CMS administrator under former President Barack Obama.

