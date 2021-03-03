White House to work with insurers on vaccine distribution

The White House will work with health insurers to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are distributed to high-risk members, according to Politico.

The initiative, set to be announced March 3, will be led by America's Health Insurance Plans and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It was organized by White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt. Over the next 100 days, the initiative aims to vaccinate 2 million people who are 65-plus from hard-to-reach communities, who may need assistance with transportation and housing, according to a news release from BCBSA.

AHIP told Politico the effort will involve members of private Medicare plans and low-income older adults who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid. There are 13 insurers involved in the initiative, AHIP said, who will arrange vaccine sign-up using state and local registries. They'll also work with members' physicians to help people book vaccine appointments, according to the report.

The initiative will start in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Minnesota and other states with large vulnerable communities, Politico reports. Insurers hope the initiative will act as a blueprint for equitable vaccine distribution.

Read more here.

