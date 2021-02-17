Kindred eliminates chief medical officer role

Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare has eliminated the chief medical officer role as part of a corporate restructuring, according to Louisville Business First.

The company got rid of the role at the end of last year when Kindred sold its contract rehabilitation service business to Select Rehabilitation, a Kindred spokesperson told Louisville Business First Feb. 17.

Kindred, which operates long-term care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and rehabilitation units, made other changes to corporate leadership in December, including appointing Jason Zachariah president and COO.

