JPMorgan fields questions over planned in-person healthcare conference

JPMorgan Chase is considering whether to change course on its planned in-person healthcare conference in January after biopharmaceutical companies Moderna and Amgen have confirmed they will not attend, Bloomberg reported Dec. 14.

Some JPMorgan employees have been fielding calls from concerned members of the healthcare industry, and some companies have been asking discretely for virtual access to the conference's main presentations, according to Bloomberg.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals CEO John Maraganore, PhD, wrote on twitter Dec. 14 that the conference should go virtual to avoid a PR disaster and a super-spreader event, although he said was never planning to attend.

The decisions from Moderna and Amgen, as well as Dr. Maraganore's remarks, have turned up the pressure for the bank to come to a decision soon and put the onus on attendees to reconsider in-person attendance.