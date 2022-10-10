How 6 healthcare CEOs revitalize themselves

The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share how they revitalize themselves.

Here are perspectives collected since March, in alphabetical order.

John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: My favorite way to reset is to spend the day boating with family and friends. Not only do I get to spend time with them in nature, but it also forces me to be present as I have to give my full attention to what is happening on the boat — from navigation to safety. On a professional level, nothing has given me new life like completing my doctorate in business administration focused on management science. Diving into a topic that was applicable to my career and interests, developing and exploring my research question from every angle and learning and reading all I could recharged me in a way I could not have imagined.

Patrick Frias, MD. President and CEO of Rady Children's Hospital and Health Center (San Diego): Exercise. My wife and I took up spin classes during the pandemic and we've stuck with it. We try to get to the gym about three days a week in the early mornings or on weekends to exercise together. It's a great way to energize and burn off some stress — not to mention a lot of calories!

Catherine Jacobson. President and CEO of Froedtert Health (Milwaukee): Spending time with my family gives me joy. I also enjoy time alone, reading a book and working out. Those are special times.

Anita Jenkins. CEO of Howard University Hospital (Washington, D.C.): My husband and I love to have fun learning and experiencing new things. We recently bought costumes online and participated in A Bridgerton Experience, which came to D.C., a few weeks back. Imagine being transported back to 19th century London. It was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime evening of music and dance complete with acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show and plenty of surprises. We also ballroom dance, listen to jazz, attend concerts, travel when we can and visit our five children. These are the many ways we revitalize ourselves. Why not have fun and create new and lasting memories!

Jim Shmerling, DHA. President and CEO of Connecticut Children's Medical Center (Hartford): I like to exercise. My favorites include high-intensity interval training programs coupled with my Peloton bike. I try to get that in every day. In addition, I love visiting my children and grandchildren. They really help to keep everything in perspective for me. I have nine grandchildren in three states, and four kids in four states. It allows me to travel and create memories. I'm recharged every time I see them.

Kate Walsh. President and CEO of Boston Medical Center: I love getting together with family and friends. The past few years I have been part of a book club which we dubbed "the non-book club" because we more often discussed our Netflix queues, politics and our kids. Most importantly it was a great excuse to get together with friends, even when we needed to meet on Zoom.