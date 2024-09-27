Health systems abandon rigid hierarchies

Health systems are relinquishing traditional leadership structures to reimagine a more effective healthcare delivery organization.

The rigid hierarchies instilled within many hospitals and health systems years ago ensured a tight grip on quality and management. But times have changed; the rapid evolution of digital technology and need for nimbleness are forcing hospitals to change.

"As an industry, healthcare must transition from hierarchical, top-down leadership to more agile, decentralized models that empower teams and promote innovation at all levels," said Wendy Horton, PharmD, CEO of UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. "Excellent communication skills will be vital for navigating these changes, along with a strong emphasis on workforce well-being including strategies to address mental health, retention and burnout."

UVA Health has a Leadership Institute designed for emerging leaders to hone their skills in multiple areas, including interpreting complex healthcare data, AI and driving operational efficiency. Dr. Horton also elevates empathy and effective communication for healthcare leaders.

Paul Coyne, DNP, senior vice president and chief nursing executive for HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, sees a similar shift in healthcare executive structure. He said frontline clinical leadership "must become more human centric and less administrative."

"People who seek a career in healthcare are not looking for their management to facilitate their projects or enter their timecards," Dr. Coyne said. "They are looking to be cared about, to be mentored and to be given an environment in which they can truly flourish, not only as professionals, but as human beings."

The proliferation of artificial intelligence and other technologies in healthcare is streamlining the purely administrative tasks, further emphasizing the human connection between leaders and their teams.

"Leadership teams must evolve beyond the traditional hierarchy of the past, to remove the barriers which have prevented true connection and transparency, while preserving order, to lead to even greater results," said Dr. Coyne.

Sharda Udassi, MD, associate chief quality officer at WVU Health System in Morgantown, W.Va., envisions a future where leadership teams are focusing more strongly on data-driven decision-making and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration. She sees a need for strongher IT and innovation skills as technology changes and healthcare delivery expectations evolve.

"Roles that emphasize adaptability, strategic foresight and patient-centered care will become more essential, while those focused on traditional hierarchical structures may become less relevant in fostering a more agile and inclusive culture," Dr. Udassi told Becker's.

Administrative leaders are also feeling the shift away from traditional organizational charts to flatter accountabilities. Maxine Carrington, chief people officer at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health plans to deepen focus and adaptive leadership skills to thrive in the complex healthcare environment.

"Roles with expertise in data analytics, AI integration and patient-centered technology are becoming more prominent as we continue to leverage innovation to improve care delivery," said Ms. Carrington. "At the same time, like many organizations, traditional hierarchical structures will continue to diminish in importance, replaced by more collaborative, cross-functional teams that drive practical and equitable solutions for our team members, patients and communities."

Jenn Moore, vice president of payer relations and payment innovation at MaineHealth in Portland saw the shift away from top-down leadership begin when the pandemic hit, requiring rapid change and decision-making. Those same skills will become more essential in the next two years, she said.

"Leaders with the 'right stuff' to take their teams to the next level will be more agile, effective change management champions, and open to new approaches," Ms. Moore told Becker's. "Leaders wed to more hierarchical structures, traditional tactics and settings of care and fee-for-service methods will need to evolve to continue to be effective in the new landscape."

If leaders are moving away from hierarchical structures, what are they running toward? Breaking down silos, collaboration, interdisciplinary work and empowering more leaders to make decisions.

"Leadership within rigid, compartmentalized structures will become less important [in the next two years]," said Edward Kim, MD, vice physician-in-chief at Duarte, Calf.-based City of Hope and physician-in-chief at City of Hope Orange County. "Moving forward, the focus will shift away from hierarchies and toward collaborative, cross-functional team dynamics, creating a more integrated and effective approach to care and innovation."