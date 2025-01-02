Former NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital CEO dies

Thomas Morris, MD, former president and CEO of New York City-based Presbyterian Hospital, now known as NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, died Dec. 28 at age 91, according to his obituary.

Dr. Morris helmed Presbyterian Hospital from 1985 to 1990. He also held multiple leadership roles at Columbia University's medical school, now known as the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, including acting chair of the department of medicine, vice dean and senior associate vice president for health sciences.

During his tenure, Dr. Morris helped grow the hospital's presence in New York City, including the 1988 opening of what is now known as NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, according to the obituary.

"Dr. Morris was an inspirational mentor to a generation of NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia physicians," Steven Corwin, MD, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are deeply saddened by this loss, and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones."