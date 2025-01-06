California medical network president dies unexpectedly

Robert Quinn, MD, president of the El Camino Health Medical Network, a network of community-based clinics that is part of Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health, died unexpectedly on Dec. 22 at age 63, according to a LinkedIn post from the health system.

Dr. Quinn's death occurred approximately three weeks after he joined El Camino Health on Dec. 2.

El Camino Health's post stated that he "was an exceptional leader who had a deep passion for improving healthcare delivery and fostering strong relationships within the medical community."

Before joining El Camino Health, Dr. Quinn was responsible for provider alignment, strategy and operations for 1,300 providers, 3,900 employees, and 2,500 contracted physicians at the Dignity Health Medical Foundation, according to a news release.

He held positions within the Dignity Health Medical Foundation and Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Dignity Health Dominican Hospital for nearly three decades.



"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Dr. Quinn's family, friends, colleagues and those he previously worked with at Dignity Health," El Camino Health's statement said. "May his legacy continue to inspire, and his memory be a source of comfort to all who knew him."