Brown University physician to lead USPSTF as vice chair

Michael Silverstein, MD, a leader at Providence, R.I.-based Brown University has been appointed vice chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force — a panel of experts that makes evidence-based recommendations on clinical screenings, preventive medications and counseling services.

Dr. Silverstein is the director of the Hassenfeld Child Health Innovation Institute at Brown University, which aims to reduce health inequities in pregnancy and childhood for Rhode Island families. He started his career in medicine as a pediatrician at Boston Medical Center before joining Brown to focus on public health, according to a March 15 news release.

Dr. Silverstein was a member of the task force from 2016-20.

"Being a part of the task force has been the professional experience of a lifetime for me, and I'm thrilled to be returning as part of its leadership team," Dr. Silverstein said. "The task force is dedicated to using evidence to improve the health of Americans and to addressing critical issues of health equity. I'm excited to help steer the task force's work in a way that maximizes its positive impact."