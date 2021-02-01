Biden's healthcare picks: 35 notes

President Joe Biden's administration has tapped leaders to serve in various healthcare roles as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

These leaders will be responsible for overseeing operations at top governmental agencies including HHS, FDA, CDC and CMS. Some of them are nominees who must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and others are in acting roles until the Senate confirms permanent heads.

Here are 35 notes on the leaders and nominees:

1. Erika Anderson will temporarily be the FDA's deputy commissioner for policy.

2. Dan Barry was picked to serve as acting HHS general counsel.



3. Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, is President Biden's nominee for HHS secretary.



4. Nikki Bratcher-Bowman was named HHS' acting assistant secretary for preparedness and response.



5. Beth Cameron, PhD, was selected as senior director of the National Security Council's Office of Global Health Security and Biodefense.



6. Amy Chang will serve as a policy adviser for the COVID-19 response team.



7. Bechara Choucair, MD, senior chief community health officer of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, was picked to serve as the nation's COVID-19 vaccine coordinator.



8. Norris Cochran was picked as acting secretary of HHS.

9. Francis Collins, MD, PhD, will continue serving as the Director of the National Institutes of Health.

10. Anthony Fauci, MD, was selected to serve as chief medical adviser to the president on COVID-19 in addition to his current role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



11. Elizabeth Fowler is acting director of the Indian Health Service.



12. Robinsue Frohboese is serving as acting director of HHS' Office for Civil Rights.

13. Abbe Gluck will serve as special counsel for the administration's COVID-19 response team.



14. Christi Grimm will temporarily serve as acting HHS inspector general.



15. Carole Johnson, the commissioner of New Jersey's human services department, was tapped as COVID-19 testing coordinator.



16. David Kessler, MD, was appointed chief science officer of COVID-19 response and Operation Wap Speed lead.



17. Rachel Levine, MD, secretary of health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, was nominated for assistant secretary for health at HHS.



18. Tim Manning, former deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the Obama-Biden administration, was named as the COVID-19 supply coordinator.



19. Vivek Murthy, MD, surgeon general under former President Barack Obama, was tapped to become the U.S. surgeon general. Dr. Murthy's nomination must still be confirmed by the Senate.



20. Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, associate dean for Health Equity Research at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., was named COVID-19 Equity Task Force chair.



21. Rear Adm. Susan Orsega, MSN, has been tapped by the Biden administration as acting U.S. surgeon general.



22. Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, was nominated for deputy secretary of HHS.



23. Rosa Po was appointed COVID-19 response team deputy chief of staff.



24. Natalie Quillian, a former adviser to the Obama administration, was tapped to be a deputy COVID-19 coordinator.



25. Mark Raza will temporarily serve as the FDA's acting chief council.



26. Elizabeth Richter was named acting administrator of CMS.

27. Vidur Sharma will serve as policy adviser for testing on the COVID-19 response team.

28. Andy Slavitt was appointed senior adviser to the COVID-19 response coordinator.



29. Micky Tripathi, PhD, was tapped as national coordinator for health IT.

30. Ben Wakana was appointed deputy director of strategic communications and engagement for the COVID-19 response team.

31. Rochelle Walensky, MD, the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, was picked as the new director of the CDC.

32. Cameron Webb, MD, will serve as senior policy adviser for COVID-19 equity.

33. Janet Woodcock, MD, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, is serving as acting commissioner of the FDA.

34. Jeff Zients, a former director of the National Economic Council, was tapped to serve as COVID-19 response coordinator.



35. President Biden named three people to his cybersecurity team. The new team would be tackling a plethora of cybersecurity issues the country faces, including in the healthcare sector.

