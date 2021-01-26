Biden to pick nurse as acting surgeon general

Rear Adm. Susan Orsega, MSN, has been tapped by President Joe Biden's administration as acting U.S. surgeon general, two people with knowledge of her selection told The Washington Post.

Ms. Orsega, an officer in the commissioned corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, is director of commissioned corps headquarters at the surgeon general office. She would be among the first nurses to serve in the surgeon general position, the Post reported. An HHS spokesperson told the newspaper the Biden administration could announce her selection as early as Jan. 26.

An infectious disease specialist, Ms. Orsega has served in her current role since March 2019, in which she directs functions regarding the corps's personnel, operations, readiness, deployment and policy, according to the U.S. Public Health Service website. The website states she is also leading commissioned corps headquarters operations in COVID-19 deployment of officers.

Vice Adm. Jerome Adams, MD, resigned as the nation's surgeon general on Jan. 20 at the request of President Biden.

President Biden has nominated Vivek Murthy, MD, surgeon general under President Barack Obama, to succeed Dr. Adams, according to the Post. However, Dr. Murthy's nomination must still be confirmed by the Senate.

