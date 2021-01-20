Biden asks surgeon general to resign

Jerome Adams, MD, resigned Jan. 20 as the nation's surgeon general, The Washington Post reported.

The resignation came at the request of President Joe Biden.

"Three years and five months ago, I was confirmed as just the 20th United States Surgeon General — and only the second ever African American male to serve in that role," Dr. Adams wrote in a Facebook post.

"I hope in 2021 and beyond, we can focus more on what unites us, and rise above what divides us. Because Americans working together can overcome any obstacle or adversary. I stand at the ready to help in our mutual quest for recovery, resilience, and health, and thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the opportunity to serve."

Dr. Adams, an anesthesiologist by training, was sworn in as surgeon general in September 2017 and previously served as Indiana state health commissioner under then-Gov. Mike Pence.

President Biden has nominated Vivek Murthy, MD, surgeon general under President Barack Obama, to succeed Dr. Adams, according to The Post.

Dr. Murthy must still be confirmed by the Senate. Three people with knowledge of the decision told The Post President Biden's administration could pick an acting surgeon general as early as Jan. 20.

