5 quotes on COVID-19, healthcare from Biden's inauguration speech

President Joe Biden took the oath of office Jan. 20 and made a plea for unity in his inauguration speech, while also addressing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a transcript published in The Washington Post.

He reinforced the importance of democracy, and in his introduction said, "This is America's day. This is democracy's day."

He also called for a silent prayer for the 400,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus.

Here are five quotes from the speech:

1. "Few people in our nation's history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we're in now. Once-in-a-century virus that silently stalks the country. It's taken as many lives in one year as America lost in all of World War II."

2. "With unity, we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs. We can put people to work in good jobs. We can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome the deadly virus."

3. "I understand that many of my fellow Americans view the future with fear and trepidation.I understand they worry about their jobs. I understand, like my dad, they lay in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering, 'Can I keep my healthcare? Can I pay my mortgage?' Thinking about their families, about what comes next. I promise you, I get it. But the answer's not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions."

4. "We're entering what may be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus. We must set aside politics and finally face this pandemic as one nation."

5. "We face an attack on our democracy and on truth, a raging virus, growing inequity, the sting of systemic racism, a climate in crisis, America's role in the world. Any one of these will be enough to challenge us in profound ways. But the fact is, we face them all at once, presenting this nation with one of the gravest responsibilities we've had. Now we're going to be tested. Are we going to step up? All of us? It’s time for boldness, for there is so much to do."

